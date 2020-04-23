Fitch Ratings Lowers India’s Growth Forecast to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch Ratings on Thursday, 23 April, slashed India's economic growth projections to 0.8 percent in the current 2020-21 fiscal saying an unparalleled global recession was underway due to disruptions caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

In its Global Economic Outlook, Fitch Ratings said India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will slip to 0.8 percent for the year April 2020 to March 2021 (FY21) as compared to an estimated 4.9 percent growth in the previous fiscal.