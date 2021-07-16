Fit to Dance and Play Basketball, Pragya Thakur Takes COVID Jab at Home: Report

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur has stepped into another controversy, this time, over her vaccination at home. In a video posted on Twitter, Thakur can be seen taking her first vaccine, reported NDTV.

According to the report, Thakur was entitled for home vaccination under special rules for the “elderly and the disabled”.

"It is as per the policy, elderly and disabled will be vaccinated near their homes. So rules were not violated in giving her the first dose of vaccine," reported NDTV, quoting Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer.

However, the controversy emerged when the opposition Congress criticised Thakur for using the concession after videos of her playing basketball and dancing at a wedding emerged earlier.