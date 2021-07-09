After Basketball Video, Malegaon Blast Accused Pragya Thakur Seen Dancing

Days after a video of BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya playing basketball in Bhopal surfaced on social media, another video is being shared now, where she is seen dancing at a function.

In the video, 51-year-old Pragya Thakur is seen to be enjoying herself at a wedding and inviting people to dance at her Bhopal residence.

As per reports, the MP had helped arranged twin weddings of young women from poor families.

NDTV quoted the father of one of the brides, who is a daily-wage worker, as saying, “I feel like I have been given a second life. I am very poor. I did not have enough to marry my daughters. But Pragya Thakur helped us. I pray to mother goddess for her long life. I am very happy and grateful.”