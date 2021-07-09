After Basketball Video, Malegaon Blast Accused Pragya Thakur Seen Dancing
In the video, Pragya Thakur is seen to be enjoying herself at a wedding at her Bhopal residence.
Days after a video of BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya playing basketball in Bhopal surfaced on social media, another video is being shared now, where she is seen dancing at a function.
In the video, 51-year-old Pragya Thakur is seen to be enjoying herself at a wedding and inviting people to dance at her Bhopal residence.
As per reports, the MP had helped arranged twin weddings of young women from poor families.
NDTV quoted the father of one of the brides, who is a daily-wage worker, as saying, “I feel like I have been given a second life. I am very poor. I did not have enough to marry my daughters. But Pragya Thakur helped us. I pray to mother goddess for her long life. I am very happy and grateful.”
Like her basketball video, this too drew sarcastic comments from Opposition leaders.
Spokesperson of Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit, Narendra Saluja wrote that seeing the BJP leader walking without support makes him happy, adding a question mark to his comment.
"Whenever we see the Bhopal MP, sister Pragya Thakur, play basketball and walking without support or dancing happily like this, it makes us happy...?" his tweet read.
Earlier, commenting on her basketball video, he had said, "I have seen MP Sadhvi Thakur wheelchair-bound so far. But today I am delighted to see her hands at basketball at the stadium. So far, it was known that she couldn’t even stand up or walk due to an injury. May God keep her healthy always."
The videos are drawing taunts from the Opposition, as the BJP leader, who's an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts had earlier excused herself from physical appearance before a special NIA court, citing ill health.
She had been hospitalised several times. In March 2021, she was airlifted from New Delhi to Mumbai, after she complained of breathing issues.
In the Malegaon blast, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.