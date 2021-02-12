Congress Using Sabarimala to Win Kerala: 1st Woman to Enter Temple

Bindu Ammini was busy drafting a solidarity statement for farmers’ protest raging around New Delhi when she heard of the Congress’ election promise on Sabarimala ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls.

The 44-year-old was the first woman of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala on 2 January 2019.

Earlier this week, the Congress raked up the Sabarimala women’s entry debate by promising to make such “violations of tradition” a cognisable offence. Slamming the party for resurrecting “religious sentiment” for electoral gain, she tells The Quint that a party which claims to be secular “should not have supported a regressive stand” on Sabarimala.