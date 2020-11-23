Kerala Activist Bindhu Ammini Threatened for Climbing Sabarimala

She recently released an audio clip of the man who threatened to attack her using acid.

Bindhu Ammini ascended the Sabarimala temple last January, following the SC direction that women of all ages can enter the hill shrine. As per the recent police complaint filed by Bindhu, she was threatened by a man named Dileep Venugopal on 18 November. In the audio clips of the call released by Bindhu, the man can be initially heard enquiring if she was planning to climb the temple again. When this was questioned harshly, the man started using crass words, abusing and threatening her.