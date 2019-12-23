First Death of Political Detainee from Kashmir in UP
First death of a Public Safety Act (PSA) detainee in a UP jail after the central government abrogated J&amp;K special status in August 2019.&nbsp;
Himmat Shaligram
Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, 65 – booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in July 2019 – has died inside the Naini jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, reported Indian Express. He was member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat was among the hundreds of people detained under the PSA immediately after the central government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on 5 August 2019. His cause of death is still unknown.

Hanseef, his son, was first informed several days ago that his father was unwell.

“Early Saturday morning, I was sent to Uttar Pradesh. As soon as we reached Naini jail in the evening, I was told that my father had passed away.”
Hanseef Mohammed, Ghulam Mohammed Bhat’s son

He added, “We don’t know the cause of death. My father couldn’t walk properly… at the jail, officers said he had a liver problem.”

According to Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, the station was not aware of Bhat’s ailment and were only informed of his death on 22 December 2019.

