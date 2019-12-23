First Death of Political Detainee from Kashmir in UP

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, 65 – booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in July 2019 – has died inside the Naini jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, reported Indian Express. He was member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat was among the hundreds of people detained under the PSA immediately after the central government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on 5 August 2019. His cause of death is still unknown.

Hanseef, his son, was first informed several days ago that his father was unwell.