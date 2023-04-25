ADVERTISEMENT

First Batch of 278 Stranded Indians Leaves Conflict-Torn Sudan via Naval Ship

The MEA said that 278 Indians were on board the ship, which departed from Port Sudan earlier in the day.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
First Batch of 278 Stranded Indians Leaves Conflict-Torn Sudan via Naval Ship
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The first batch of Indians stranded in conflict-torn Sudan left the country on Tuesday, 25 April, on board the INS Sumedha naval ship as part of 'Operation Kaveri.'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 278 Indians were on board the ship, which departed from Port Sudan to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Indians standing in line to board INS Sumedha. 

(Photo: Arindam Bagchi/Twitter) 

The Indian government had launched Operation Kaveri on Monday to bring back its citizens from Sudan, which has seen intense fighting amid a power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.

India had said on Sunday that it had put in place two IAF transport aircrafts in Jeddah and INS Sumedha in Port Sudan as part of its plans to evacuate Indian nationals.

The Centre also assured the public that it was making all efforts to ensure the safety of the over 3,000 Indians living in the African country.

Meanwhile, at least 400 people have been killed and thousands injured amid the fighting in Sudan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Sudan Crisis 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×