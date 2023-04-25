First Batch of 278 Stranded Indians Leaves Conflict-Torn Sudan via Naval Ship

The first batch of Indians stranded in conflict-torn Sudan left the country on Tuesday, 25 April, on board the INS Sumedha naval ship as part of 'Operation Kaveri.'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 278 Indians were on board the ship, which departed from Port Sudan to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.