FIRs Filed Under POCSO Act Against AltNews Co-Founder Over Tweet

Following complaints from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), two FIRs have been filed against AltNews Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair under the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Delhi and Raipur over him having allegedly threatened and tortured a girl child through Twitter, reported The Indian Express.

The complaint sent by NCPCR is based on a Tweet shared by Mohammed Zubair on 6 August 2020, in which he was responding to an abusive message from one Twitter user, who tweets with the handle of @JSINGH2252.