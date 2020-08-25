Kerala Secretariat Fire: Oppn Alleges Conspiracy To Burn Evidence

A fire broke out at the general administration department (political) of the Kerala Secretariat at around 4:30 pm. The fire was brought under control and fire services were rushed to the spot soon after.

Opposition leader in the Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, has alleged that the fire is part of a larger conspiracy at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to destroy crucial evidence related to the gold smuggling case.



As per ANI, both Congress and BJP leaders held a protest outside Kerala Secretariat alleging that fire was an attempt to get rid of evidence related to the case.