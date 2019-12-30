4 Dead in Fire at Gujarat’s Kandla Port, Operations Underway

As per a complaint filed with the Kandla Marine police station, the fire broke out inside the tank number 303 in the storage terminal around 1:30 pm and has been raging since the last eight hours.

A Kandla fire station official said efforts are on to stop the fire from spreading to nearby tanks.

The incident occurred when an employee of M/S IMC terminal, located around 16 kms away from Gandhidhan in Kutch district, and three labourers were conducting a routine inspection of the storage tank, the officer said.