Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Many Feared Trapped

A fire broke out at the Labh Shrivali building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West on Sunday, 22 December.

The fire, which broke out around 7:10 pm, is reported to be confined to the 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey building. According to a fire official cited by PTI, 8-10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot along with water tankers to douse the level-3 fire.