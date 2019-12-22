Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Many Feared Trapped
A fire broke out at the Labh Shrivali building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West on Sunday, 22 December.
The fire, which broke out around 7:10 pm, is reported to be confined to the 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey building. According to a fire official cited by PTI, 8-10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot along with water tankers to douse the level-3 fire.
"Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," the official added.
Loading...
Firefighting and rescue operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited. With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)