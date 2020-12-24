FIR Lodged Against 13 Farmers for Waving Black Flags at Haryana CM

Asking the government to withdraw the cases against the farmers, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja told PTI that, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to free speech but when the voice of people is suppressed, they are forced to come to the streets for their rights. The voice of farmers is being continuously suppressed by the BJP government”.

Malkit Singh, the Ambala district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union told Indian Express that the farmers were only protesting, “The farmers had just gone to stage a protest not to kill anybody. Whenever any matter of farmer agitation comes, the police don’t slap charges less than of attempt to murder against us (farmers).”