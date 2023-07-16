Manipur: FIR Against Tapta for Genocide Song; Says 'Focusing on New Composition'

An FIR has been filed against popular Meitei singer Tapta at Churachandpur Police Station, Manipur, for his genocidal song calling for Kukis to be killed.

The FIR was filed on 13 July by the Zomi Students’ Federation, under the following sections of the IPC:

153A and 153B (promoting enmity)

500 (defamation)

505 (incitement)

He has also been booked under section 3 (1) (u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, that is, intent to cause insult or injury to any member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe.