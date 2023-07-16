Manipur: FIR Against Tapta for Genocide Song; Says 'Focusing on New Composition'

An FIR has been filed against popular Meitei singer Tapta at Churachandpur Police Station, Manipur, for his genocidal song calling for Kukis to be killed.
The FIR was filed on 13 July by the Zomi Students’ Federation, under the following sections of the IPC:
153A and 153B (promoting enmity)
500 (defamation)
505 (incitement)
He has also been booked under section 3 (1) (u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, that is, intent to cause insult or injury to any member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe.
The Quint called Tapta for his reaction with respect to the FIR. "I don't care. I am not going to do anything about it. I am focusing on composing my new song on the Kukis. It will be out soon."
Amidst the ethnic violence that has engulfed the state since 3 May, Imphal-based Jayenta Loukrakpam, known by his stage name Tapta, released a controversial song on 7 July. Among other things, the song says "Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed."
There are other lines as well from the song that could qualify as hate speech or even incitement to genocide. Here are some of the lines.
The Quint spoke to Tapta about his song, in a telephone conversation. Here is what he had to say in his defence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)