2 Assailants Fire Upon Lakhimpur Massacre Witness Dilbagh Singh, FIR Filed
Unidentified gunmen fired three rounds of ammunition at the BKU leader's vehicle.
An FIR against two unknown persons has been registered after District President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Dilbag Singh narrowly survived a firing attack in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, 31 May.
Unidentified gunmen fired three rounds of ammunition at his vehicle while the union leader was returning home from Aliganj around 8:30 pm.
According to the FIR, the gunmen approached Singh's vehicle on their bikes and began shooting indiscriminately, puncturing one of the tires of his car during the onslaught.
Once the car came to a halt, the assailants attempted to break inside the car, and failing to do, shot at the driver's seat from outside. Singh narrowly missed the bullets.
The BKU leader is also a witness in the murder of 8 people, including farmers, who were mowed down by convoy of cars in October 2021.
The Lakhimpur Kheri violence had attracted widespread outrage by farmers, civil society members and opposition leaders, after Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, was charged with murder and arrested.
'Under Whose Protection Are These People Working?' Asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Reacting to Tuesday's attack, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to ask, "Who are these people who opened fire on the person who became the voice of justice for the farmers in the Lakhimpur massacre incident? Under whose protection are they working?"
