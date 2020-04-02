FIR Against The Wire for ‘Fake News’ Against UP CM, Editors Reply

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday, 1 April, booked a senior journalist over comments on Twitter claiming that the day Tablighi Jamaat held its event in Delhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had insisted that a Ram Navami fair will take place as usual.

The FIR against The Wire editor Siddharth Varadarajan also mentioned his remark, questioning Adityanath's participation at a religious ceremony at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In his statement, Varadarajan called the FIR “politically motivated.”