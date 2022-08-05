FIR Against ‘The Week’ for Nude Shiva Figure; Debroy Quits Column Over Kali

The Uttar Pradesh police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the magazine The Week on Thursday, 4 August, for allegedly publishing a nude illustration of Lord Shiva and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Kanpur’s Kotwali police registered a case after former Bharatiya Janata Party state vice-president Prakash Sharma demanded strict action against the magazine for the “objectionable pictures” published in The Week's special issue of 24 July on page number 62-63.

"The editor and others responsible for this objectionable act should be dealt with an iron hand," Prakash Sharma told news agency PTI.