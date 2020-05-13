After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 May announced a Rs 22 lakh crore package to deal with the depreciating state of economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to hold a press conference to share details of the economic package for COVID-19 on 13 May at 4:00 pm.PM Modi announced the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' – an economic relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for a ‘self-reliant’ India. He said that the package, estimated to be around 10 percent of the GDP, is intended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 L Cr Economic PackageAfter PM Modi’s speech yesterday, Sitharaman took to Twiitter and said, “Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions. Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation and not incremental changes. We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. #AatmanirbharBharat will integrate not isolate.”Decoding PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package Worth ₹20 Lakh Cr We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.