FM Aims to Purge Manual Scavenging, Tech & Caste Among Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would employ technology for cleaning sewer systems and septic tanks and eliminate the need for manual cleaning both through technology and legislation, in her budget speech on 1 February.

But, even though a law to ban manual cleaning of sewers was passed in 1993, 376 sanitation workers have died in the five years to 2019 while manually cleaning sewers, official data shows. Development of technology to eliminate human involvement in sewer cleaning in India is still in the nascent stages and caste is a major barrier to eliminating manual cleaning, experts have told FactChecker.

Claim: “Our government is determined that there shall be no manual cleaning of sewer systems or septic tanks. Suitable technologies for such tasks have been identified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Ministry is working with urban local bodies for the adoption of these technologies. We will now take this to its logical conclusion through legislative and institutional changes. Financial support for wider acceptance of such technologies will be provided.” (Budget 2020-21)