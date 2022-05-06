'Filthy Politics': Father of Boy Who Sang for PM Slams Kamra for Edited Video

A Twitter squabble broke out between comedian Kunal Kamra and the father of a boy who sang a patriotic song for Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi while the PM was in Germany this week, with the latter hitting out against Kamra for involving his son in "filthy politics."

In the video from the PM's recent visit to Berlin, the seven-year-old boy is seen singing the song "Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat" for Modi. Sharing an altered version of this video, where the boy is instead heard singing "Mehngai Dayain" from Peepli Live, Kamra wrote "Now who did this?" in his post on Twitter.

The comedian's post has now been taken down.