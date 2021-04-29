FB ‘Accidentally’ Blocks #ResignModi Hashtag, Restores Hours Later
The posts were “temporarily hidden” for India-based users for ‘violating the website’s Community Standards’.
A hashtag calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook was blocked for several hours on Wednesday, 28 April, censoring over 12,000 posts critical of the ruling BJP government as the the second wave of COVID-19 turned into a devastating public health disaster in the country.
Indian Twitter users noticed that the hashtag #ResignModi had been blocked on Facebook and any Indian netizen looking for the hashtag was flashed with a notice saying that such posts had been “temporarily hidden here” as their content went against the website’s Community Standards.
The hashtag was made accessible on Facebook from the US around 12.50 pm PST, after Facebook’s Andy Stone addressed the issue on Twitter.
In an e-mail clarifying the incident, the Facebook spokesperson said, “We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to and have since restored it.”
Twitter Blocks Criticism of Govt’s Handling of COVID
This development came after Twitter censored over 50 tweets that criticised the Modi administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
A review of the tweets, now withheld from viewing within India, demonstrated that most of them sought to highlight the issues India was facing amid the deluge of COVID-19 cases and criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.
Twitter’s filings with the Lumen database, a Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Centre initiative, indicated that the request to block these tweets had come from the Centre.
Subsequently, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera served a legal notice, calling the censorship a violation of the fundamental right to free speech and called on Twitter to not be asked to take down such posts under the government’s instructions.
The Facebook hashtag #ResignModi currently shows posts inundated with the horrors of the pandemic, where hospitals and crematoriums are overflowing with the sick and the dead. As the infections see an unprecedented surge in the country, with over 3 lakh cases being recorded every day since the past week, the Indian healthcare system is overburdened and tattered.
