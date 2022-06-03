Father Stan Swamy Honoured With Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders

Father Swamy was a Jesuit priest and activist who founded several organisations to promote Adivasi rights in Jharkhand. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on 8 October 2020, for his alleged ties to the Bhima Koregaon violence of 2018.

Swamy, who had suffered from Parkinson's disease, spent nine months in jail until 29 May 2021, when his condition became critical and he was transferred to a hospital. He passed away at the age of 84 on 5 July, a day before his bail hearing.

His pleas for bail had previously been rejected multiple times. Swamy's death as an undertrial prisoner, whose health had deteriorated while under incarceration, had provoked widespread outrage.