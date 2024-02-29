FASTag KYC Last Date: KYC Update Deadline is 29 February; How To Check Details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has officially issued an important reminder for FASTag users. According to the reminder, all FASTag users have to complete their KYC, Know Your Customer update by today, Thursday, 29 February 2024. The ones who will not complete their update might be blacklisted or the authorities will deactivate their accounts. Users are requested to stay alert and update their KYC soon if they do not want to risk their FASTag accounts.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introduced the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative to stop users from using a single FASTag for various cars or associating different FASTags with one car. The NHAI has advised users to update their FASTag before the deadline, which is today, 29 February. You will not be allowed to complete the process later.
Here is everything you should know about the FASTag KYC update and the repercussions that users will face if they do not complete the process on time. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the system.
The National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has focused on the importance of timely KYC updates for FASTag users to ensure a smooth and seamless toll payment experience on national highways.
If users fail to update their FASTag KYC details by the last date, 29 February, their bank may deactivate or blacklist their accounts. This will cause unnecessary delays and inconvenience while travelling so make sure to complete the process soon.
FASTag KYC Update: Steps to Update Account
Here is the simple step-by-step process you should follow to complete the FASTag KYC update online by the deadline:
Step 1: Visit the official FASTag website - fastag.ihmcl.com.
Step 2: Log in to your registered account by entering the registered mobile number and password in the given space. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number.
Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered number to go to the next step.
Step 4: From the dashboard menu, click on the option "My Profile" on the left side.
Step 5: Your profile page will appear on the screen and you can check the details.
Step 6: Update the KYC on your FASTag account and click on submit.
FASTag has improved the electronic toll collection system in the country. It has over eight crore users in India.
