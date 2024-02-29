FASTag KYC Last Date: KYC Update Deadline is 29 February; How To Check Details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has officially issued an important reminder for FASTag users. According to the reminder, all FASTag users have to complete their KYC, Know Your Customer update by today, Thursday, 29 February 2024. The ones who will not complete their update might be blacklisted or the authorities will deactivate their accounts. Users are requested to stay alert and update their KYC soon if they do not want to risk their FASTag accounts.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introduced the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative to stop users from using a single FASTag for various cars or associating different FASTags with one car. The NHAI has advised users to update their FASTag before the deadline, which is today, 29 February. You will not be allowed to complete the process later.