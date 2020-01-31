UP Hostage Crisis: Accused’s Wife Dies After Locals Beat Her Up

In the morning after Uttar Pradesh man who held at least 23 children hostage was killed by police, his wife succumbed to injuries after allegedly being beaten up by locals, reported ANI, on Friday, 31 January.

She was admitted to the hospital in Farrukhabad, critical condition, earlier in the day.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the death will be ascertained after that, said IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal.