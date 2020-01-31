UP Hostage Crisis: Accused’s Wife Dies After Locals Beat Her Up
In the morning after Uttar Pradesh man who held at least 23 children hostage was killed by police, his wife succumbed to injuries after allegedly being beaten up by locals, reported ANI, on Friday, 31 January.
She was admitted to the hospital in Farrukhabad, critical condition, earlier in the day.
The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the death will be ascertained after that, said IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal.
What Happened in Farrukhabad
As many as 20 children and a few women were held hostage by murder accused Subhash Batham, who reportedly opened fire and threw a hand grenade at the police earlier.
The man was killed on Thursday, 30 January, night and all children were safely evacuated.
Three police personnel and a villager were injured in the incident. Earlier, a team of NSG (National Security Guard) commandos had taken a special aircraft to reach Farukhabad, a senior security official in Delhi said.
(With inputs from ANI)
