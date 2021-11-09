Farrukhabad Jail Clash: Autopsy Reveals Prisoner Suffered a Bullet Injury
A post-mortem report of the deceased prisoner confirmed that he had suffered a bullet injury.
A prisoner in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehgarh district jail died and 30 police officers were injured on Sunday, 7 November, after a protest by inmates against the death of a fellow inmate – allegedly because of negligence of the prison staff – turned violent, PTI reported. However, the police claimed that the man, Sandeep Yadav, died on Saturday evening while being treated for dengue at a hospital.
On Monday, 8 November, a post-mortem report of the prisoner, Shivam, who was allegedly murdered in the clash that broke out in the jail, confirmed that he had suffered a bullet injury, reported PTI.
According to the news agency, police had earlier claimed that Shivam had an ailment and died while he was being taken to hospital on Sunday.
However, in a purported video that went viral on social media, Shivam had claimed just before his death that he had suffered a bullet injury.
The post-mortem report further said that the bore of the bullet was yet to be determined. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the report confirmed that the bullet had hit Shivam.
The clash reportedly took place between prisoners and the police on Sunday after Sandeep Yadav allegedly died due to dengue.
What Had Happened?
Raj Shekhar, Kanpur Division Commissioner, said that the Union government is being briefed about this issue at regular intervals.
Following the post-mortem examination, heavy police force was deployed to take Shivam's body to his native village of Jainapur. Shivam's family members initially wanted to immerse his body in a waterbody but later agreed to cremate him along the banks of Ramganga river, reported PTI quoting officials.
Meanwhile, a jailer of the district jail reportedly complained against 27 inmates, including Shivam, for creating ruckus on Sunday.
In his complaint, jailer Akhilesh Kumar said that at around 8 am on Sunday, when Deputy Jailer Shailesh Kumar Singh Sonkar was at his office, a rumour was spread claiming that the inmate Sandeep Yadav died as there was a "laxity in treatment". Following this, the inmates began damaging jail's properties and resorted to arson, the jailor alleged.
He further said that the inmates did not stop vandalising the jail properties even after they were asked not to do so. All of a sudden, he said, they began "abusing with the intention of killing someone".
The inmates then went on to attack the jail staff using stones, iron bars, and sharp spoons, he said.
"They were heard saying that kill them (the jail staff), do not spare them. They chased us, we were beaten up and my official mobile phone was snatched by them," he said, as per PTI.
Kumar further added that the inmates "heavily damaged" a RO plant, CCTV cameras, trolleys, chairs, tables, and the gate of a cell of Barrack 1. He said that the battery of the RO plant was set on fire, which led to a loud explosion.
(With inputs from PTI.)
