We Brought Our Langar: Farmers Refuse Food Offered by Govt at Meet

The third round of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ leaders over the controversial farm laws is underway at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, with 40 leaders reportedly representing the farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are present at the meeting on behalf of the Centre.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, saying that he had reiterated his opposition to the laws and asked him to resolve the issue.

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday met the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, saying that he would support the farmers till the end.