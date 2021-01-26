Internet Suspended in Parts of Delhi Amid Farmers’ Rallies Unrest

Amid violence and unrest over farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January, internet services have been temporarily suspended at the Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and adjoining areas till midnight.

The move from the Centre comes after the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday witnessed unrest and clashes in several parts of the national capital.