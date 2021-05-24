Haryana: Farmers’ Protest in Hisar Today, Heavy Security Deployed

Once the farmers reached close to the inauguration venue, they tried to break the barricades and hurled stones at the police. However, reports suggest that police engaged in stone pelting as well.

In order to disperse the farmers, the police fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesting farmers. Eighty-five farmers were also detained by the police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha-led farmers' protest against the the new, contentious agricultural laws has been in force since November last year, when farmers from Punjab and Haryana arrived at Delhi's border to register their dissent and demand for the revocation of the farm laws.

(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times and ANI.)