Has Haryana Govt Softened Its Stand as Farmer Protests Continue?

After six months since the protests against the new farm laws started, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana has shown signs of softening its stance against the farmers.

Several legislators and leaders of both parties have apologised to the farmers for their comments on the protests and FIRs against protesting farmers have been withdrawn. The farmers have reciprocated and have decided to not gherao political leaders who are on personal visits.

Here are the developments so far: