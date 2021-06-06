Tohana: 2 Farmers Released; Gherao of Police Stations Called off

After days of unrest in Haryana’s Tohana over the arrest of two farmers following a stand-off with an MLA, the two were released on bail on Sunday, 6 June, with the farmer’s union deciding to withdraw the call for gherao at police stations.

The release of the farmers comes just a day after MLA Devendra Singh Babli apologised on Saturday, for the alleged abusive comments he made during a run-in with the farmers in Tohana town on 1 June, while they were protesting the Centre's controversial farm laws.

“We have decided to no longer gherao the Tohana police station. One more person is still in jail, (and a) meeting is underway with the police administration to release him,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who led the gherao told ANI.

However, the protests in Tohana, led by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will continue.