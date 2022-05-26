Thousands of Farmers Protest in Gujarat’s Palanpur To Fill Water Reservoirs

Thousands of farmers on Thursday, 26 May, gathered in Palanpur of the Banaskantha district in north Gujarat to demand that the state explore the possibility of filling the water reservoirs – Karmavat Lake and Mukteshwar Dam – with Narmada water to resolve water shortage of the area.

More than 20,000 farmers of 125 villages of the Vadgam and neighbouring Taluka joined the protest rally.

"People of the area are facing severe water shortage for more than two decades as annual rainfall is less and underground water is depleting. The only solution is – these two reservoirs should be filled with Narmada water," said MM Gadhvi, member of the farmers protest organising committee.