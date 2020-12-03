Govt-Farmers Talks Underway; Shah-Amarinder Meet Inconclusive
Catch all the live updates of the farmers’ “Dilli Chalo” protests here.
The third round of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ leaders over the controversial farm laws is underway at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, with 40 leaders reportedly representing the farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are present at the meeting on behalf of the Centre.
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, saying that he had reiterated his opposition to the laws and asked him to resolve the issue.
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday met the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, saying that he would support the farmers till the end.
- Farmers continued their protest on Thursday at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government-designated place for the protest
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh said on Thursday that he was hoping for a positive outcome from the talks
- Transporters have threatened to stop operations in north India from 8 December in support of protesting farmers
- One carriageway of the Chilla Border from Delhi to Noida has been opened for traffic. However, the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is still closed
- Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has returned his Padma Vibhushan to protest “the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India”
Bhim Army Chief Reaches Protest Site at Singhu Border
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday met the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, saying that he would support the farmers till the end.
"If the government becomes a dictator then people should come out on the streets. The government should stop shaming this movement. We're here to support our farmers and will stand by them till the end," he said, according to ANI.
Reiterated Opposition to Laws: Punjab CM After Meeting With Amit Shah
Speaking to the media after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that he had reiterated his opposition to the laws and asked him to resolve the issue.
“A discussion is going on between farmers and the Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation,” the Punjab CM said, according to ANI.
Talks Underway Between Farmers' Leaders and Centre
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal hold talks with farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan, reports ANI.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Reaches Residence of Amit Shah
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two leaders were slated to meet ahead of the farmers’ talks with the Centre over the farm laws.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
01:20 PM, 03 DecBhim Army Chief Reaches Protest Site at Singhu Border
01:18 PM, 03 DecReiterated Opposition to Laws: Punjab CM After Meeting With Amit Shah
12:37 PM, 03 DecTalks Underway Between Farmers' Leaders and Centre
12:01 PM, 03 DecPunjab CM Amarinder Singh Reaches Residence of Amit Shah
11:58 AM, 03 DecHopeful That Talks Will be Productive: Farmer Leader
11:44 AM, 03 DecFarmer Leaders Reach Vigyan Bhawan for Talks With Centre
10:30 AM, 03 DecOne Carriageway of Chilla Border Opened by Traffic Police
10:24 AM, 03 DecPunjab CM Condoles Passing of Farmers in Delhi
09:49 AM, 03 DecFarmer Leaders Depart From Singhu Border for Meet With Govt
09:49 AM, 03 DecHeavy Security Deployment Continues at Singhu Border
08:30 AM, 03 DecFarmers From Rajasthan Join Protests
08:12 AM, 03 DecFarmer Protests Continue, Delhi Borders Closed Off
07:56 AM, 03 DecGovernment Ready to Listen, Discuss, Solve Problems: Tomar
07:41 AM, 03 DecTransporters Threaten to Stop Operations in North India From 8 December
07:33 AM, 03 DecFarmers Demand Special Parliament Session