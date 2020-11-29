Burari an Open Jail, Won’t Go: Highlights From Farmers’ Presser

Protesting farmers on Sunday, 29 November, rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer for a discussion of their grievances against the Centre’s new farm laws, which was contingent to a change in their protest location.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, had said: “If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before 3 December, then I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to the designated place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.”

In a statement released by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), it was pointed out that “farmer bodies decry government’s attempt for talks through Home Ministry and Intelligence Agencies” and call for talks at the higher political level. Further, farmer bodies, according to the statement, will continue to rally in large numbers and have appealed “for support by all pro farmer, anti corporate forces”.

Further, according to the AIKSCC statement, an appeal has been made for all-India mobilisations to be intensified and protests to begin in states from 1 December.