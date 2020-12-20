Farmers Pay Tribute to Those Who Lost Their Lives During Protests

Punjab farmer leader Gurvinder Singh, associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said that condolence meetings are being held in other parts of the country as well, including Punjab and Haryana, according to IANS.

Many farmers have lost their lives amid the continuing protest at the borders of the national capital, which has weathered water cannons, tear gas as well as the cold wave in Delhi.

In the latest such incident, a farmer from Punjab protesting near the Delhi-Haryana border passed away on Thursday, 17 December, allegedly due to cold winter waves. The 37-year-old man was found dead at the site where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws.