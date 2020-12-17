Another Farmer Dies Allegedly of Cold at Delhi’s Protest Site
The 37-year-old man was found dead at the site.
A farmer from Punjab protesting near the Delhi-Haryana border passed away on Thursday, 17 December, allegedly due to cold winter waves. The 37-year-old man was found dead at the site where thousands of farmers have been protesting for 22 days against the three contentious farm laws.
The man was a father to three children aged 10, 12 and 14 years, reported NDTV.
The reports of death emerged hours after a 65-year-old Sikh priest allegedly died by suicide near the protest site at Delhi-Haryana border. Baba Ram Singh, from a Gurdwara in Haryana, had strongly supported the protests and has left a note which states that he "couldn't see the ordeals of farmers" who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently passed farm laws.
Farmers’ representatives have told NDTV that so far, more than 20 protesters have died. In solidarity with the martyrs, a Homage Day will be held on 20 December.
Volunteers have been visiting the farmers, who have been protesting on the highways near Delhi, with blankets and heaters.
(With inputs from NDTV)
