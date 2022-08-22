Farmers To Hold Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar Today, Security Upped in Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is set to hold a massive assembly at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, 22 August, to protest against unemployment.

Farmers have been arriving in the national capital since Sunday, 21 August, for the 'mahapanchayat' called by the umbrella body of several farmer organisations which had led the year-long demonstration against the three contentious agricultural laws that were rolled back by the Centre last year.

Security has been beefed up in the capital city ahead of the protest, while traffic movement has also been restricted in areas around Jantar Mantar. Barricades and heightened checking were reported from the Delhi-Meerut expressway and the Singhu border.