Farmers To Hold Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar Today, Security Upped in Delhi
Farmers have been arriving in the national capital since Sunday for the 'mahapanchayat' called by the SKM.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is set to hold a massive assembly at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, 22 August, to protest against unemployment.
Farmers have been arriving in the national capital since Sunday, 21 August, for the 'mahapanchayat' called by the umbrella body of several farmer organisations which had led the year-long demonstration against the three contentious agricultural laws that were rolled back by the Centre last year.
Security has been beefed up in the capital city ahead of the protest, while traffic movement has also been restricted in areas around Jantar Mantar. Barricades and heightened checking were reported from the Delhi-Meerut expressway and the Singhu border.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was detained on Sunday by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the national capital. He was taken to Madhu Vihar police station where the police spoke to him and requested him to return.
"The Modi government is bent on oppression of the unemployed, the youth, farmers, and labourers. Be prepared for a long struggle for the fight of rights. At the behest of the Centre, the Delhi Police did not allow (me) to meet the unemployed youth," Tikait had said in a tweet.
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai had condemned Tikait's detention.
Topics: Delhi Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM
