Delhi Police Detains Rakesh Tikait a Day Ahead of Jantar Mantar Farmers' Protest

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Sunday, 21 August, detained by the Delhi Police while entering the national capital to participate in a protest against unemployment in the country.

A Delhi Police official said Tikait was stopped at Ghazipur while he was on his way to Jantar Mantar.

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where the police spoke to him and requested him to return," he said.