'Farmers Exploited in Mandis': BJP MP Varun Gandhi Demands Guarantee of MSP

A legal guarantee for the minimum support price to be set be the government is one of the key demands of the farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws introduced in 2020.

Earlier in October, the names of Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the fresh list of the BJP national executive body – shortly after the former had made a comment in the support of the protesting farmers.

Gandhi, condemning the deaths of four farmers who had died after allegedly being run over by the car of a minister's son in Lakhimpur, had demanded justice for the deceased in a tweet.