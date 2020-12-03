MSP Law, Stubble Burning Punishment Repealed: Farmers List Demands
In another round of talks with the government, the farmers have submitted a written five-point set of demands.
The Centre on Thursday, 3 December met the representatives for farmers’ unions who are protesting in and around the national capital against the new farm laws, even as the government remained hopeful of the outcome.
“The government is constantly discussing the issues with the farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome,” Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told ANI after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.
A group of more than 34 farmer leaders put out a five-point set of demands that seeks to frame a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and end the punishment provision for stubble burning.
In the written five-point set of demands, one of the key demands is the repeal of three contentious farm laws passed in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. It also raises objections about the upcoming Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.
The farmers emphasised that the provision to register a case for stubble burning should be ended, and asked why the government wasn’t ready to give them “written assurance” on MSP despite its earlier statements that MSP will continue.
The farmer union representatives emphasised that a new law on MSP should be framed in a special session of Parliament, demanding that it must guarantee them MSP not only now but in the future as well.
The farmer leaders said: “Let us assume that MSP will continue but the procurement would stop. The MSP will have no meaning then.”
Farmers Point Out Drawbacks of Contract Farming
The farmer union representatives said that the government says the three farm laws were brought in with the the interests of farmers in mind. They said that the farm laws have been passed to benefit big business and corporate houses.
Giving an example of sugarcane procurement, the farmers' organisations objected to contract farming and pointed out its drawbacks.
The 5-point set of demands came two hours after the ongoing meeting which started around 12:30 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in presence of the Centre’s representatives: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union, the Bharatiya Kisan Sanyukta Morcha and the Krantikari Kisan Union are among the more than 34 farm union representatives who put the demand before the Centre to call a special session of Parliament and frame a law on MSP.
The farm unions were also reportedly adamant on demanding the government repealing its three farm laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. They have also put some other demands on behalf of thousands of farmers owing allegiance to these organisations, huddled under the open sky in the cold winter, refusing to budge until their demands are met.
Roadblock on Ending Impasse; Earlier Talks Inconclusive
The meeting, which is expected to play a major role in farmers' decision on whether they continue the protest or withdraw it, is crucial as many of the farmers' demands would lead to new challenges for the government whose focus is to end the farmers' agitation going on since 26 November.
Thousands of protesters have blocked five Delhi borders connecting Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, crippling the chain of supply to the national capital.
The Singhu and Tikri borders, as well as Chilla and Ghazipur borders, have now been hosting these multitudes for over a week. Hundreds of farmers have almost blocked entry and exit out of the national capital.
The fourth round of meetings with the farmer leaders started at Vigyan Bhawan after the earlier talks remained inconclusive on 1 December.
In the last meeting, the farmers’ representatives had unanimously turned down the Centre’s proposal of a special committee to thrash out the differences and resolve concerns over the farm laws.
A breakthrough was not expected in a single meeting, sources had said, in view of the government firmly standing by the laws it has called "historic reforms" in the farm sector.
The farmers though have hardened their stance, warning that if on Thursday "the last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws was not taken, the stir could intensify further.
The meeting between the government and the farmer representatives began after a detailed discussion among the Home Minister, Agriculture Minister and the Consumer Affairs Minister at the Home Minister's residence.
The government is still holding on to its stance of not rolling back the three farm laws which farmers allege are "anti-farm" and "black laws".
The three laws are: Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
AIKSCC Announces Nationwide Protests, Mass Burning of Effigies
All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) announced massive all India Protest Campaigns to repeal the new farm laws, electricity bills and resisting corporate takeover of agriculture and food security of India.
The National Woking Group of AIKSCC announced a mass burning of effigies of Narendra Modi government and Corporate giants Ambani and Adani on 5 December 2020. It is expected that constituents of AIKSCC shall gather to carry out this call in more than 5000 locations in India.
In addition, AIKSCC extended full support to and expressed solidarity with the ongoing campaigns being held all over India.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
