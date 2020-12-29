Farmers Okay Tomorrow’s Talks in Letter to Govt, Reiterate Agenda
“We accept invitation for talks at 2:00 pm on 30 December,” the organisations reportedly said.
Farmer organisations have written to the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, saying that they accept invitation for talks on 30 December.
"We accept invitation for talks at 2:00 pm on 30 December,” said the organisations, according to ANI.
They have also, according to ANI, reiterated their proposed agenda for talks including on modalities to repeal farm laws and mechanism to bring a law that would give legal guarantee on MSP.
Protesting farmers will be holding talks with the Centre for the sixth time on Wednesday, over the three contentious farm laws that have been at the centre of large-scale protests, especially near the borders of Delhi-NCR.
Background
On Monday, the Centre invited the 40 protesting farmer unions for talks on Wednesday, with Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal saying the government is committed to "finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind".
Issues, including the three farm laws, MSP, and the Electricity Amendment Bill, would be taken up, the official said.
The unions agreed "in-principle" to the government's proposal of talks on Wednesday. But Samyukt Kisan Morcha member Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI, "In our letter sent to the government on 26 December, we had clearly mentioned that repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda for fresh talks, but despite this, the government in (a) letter today has not mentioned any specific agenda."
