Farmers Okay Tomorrow’s Talks in Letter to Govt, Reiterate Agenda

On Monday, the Centre invited the 40 protesting farmer unions for talks on Wednesday, with Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal saying the government is committed to "finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind".

Issues, including the three farm laws, MSP, and the Electricity Amendment Bill, would be taken up, the official said.

The unions agreed "in-principle" to the government's proposal of talks on Wednesday. But Samyukt Kisan Morcha member Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI, "In our letter sent to the government on 26 December, we had clearly mentioned that repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda for fresh talks, but despite this, the government in (a) letter today has not mentioned any specific agenda."