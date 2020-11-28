Farmer Who Shut the Water Cannon Charged With Attempt to Murder

A 26-year-old farmer, who was celebrated as a hero on social media amid a confrontational farmer protest, has been charged with attempt to murder for allegedly breaking a police barricade with his tractor trolley and attempting to run over policemen, Hindustan Times reported, citing police officials.

Navdeep Singh, a Sikh from Ambala district, is a graduate from Kurukshetra University and was protesting along with farmers from over 250 villages.