Farmer Who Bought His Workers Flight Tickets During Pandemic Found Dead

The police also found a suicide note at the spot.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Pappan Singh Gahlot, a 55-year-old mushroom farmer, was found dead in a temple in Tigipur Village, outer Delhi, on Tuesday, 23 August. The farmer was found hanging from the ceiling fan and the police also found a suicide note at the spot.

"Gahlot left a note saying he took the step because of his health. He mentioned a disease in his suicide note and added that he had blood pressure, and blood sugar problems,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

In the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, while many migrant labourers were forced to walk on foot to reach their homes, Gahlot garnered immense praise when he bought flight tickets to send the migrant workers on his farm back to their homes in Bihar. He spent over Rs 1 lakh on these tickets.

“We received a call around 5 pm about the incident at a Shiv temple. We reached the spot and found Pappan’s body. His house is opposite the temple and he would visit there every day to offer prayers,” Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outer North), said.

His body was found by the temple's head priest.

"The family doesn't suspect anyone. Further inquest proceedings to be done accordingly," the police added.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)

Topics:  Suicide   Farmer Suicide   Lockdown 

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
