Farmer Protests: Haryana CM Cancels Visit to Sonipat Amid Demonstrations

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was scheduled to attend an event in Haryana's Sonipat, cancelled his visit on Wednesday, 13 October as farmers protested against him in the district.

The city was heavily barricaded and several check-posts were set up as farmers announced that they would protest the CMs visit scheduled for the afternoon, NDTV reported.

As per the report, Despite heightened security, the protestors congregated around the stadium where the minister was supposed to land.

The police also reportedly tried to negotiate with the protestors.