Farmer Protests: Haryana CM Cancels Visit to Sonipat Amid Demonstrations
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was scheduled to attend an event in Haryana's Sonipat, cancelled his visit on Wednesday, 13 October as farmers protested against him in the district.
The city was heavily barricaded and several check-posts were set up as farmers announced that they would protest the CMs visit scheduled for the afternoon, NDTV reported.
As per the report, Despite heightened security, the protestors congregated around the stadium where the minister was supposed to land.
The police also reportedly tried to negotiate with the protestors.
Background
Thousands of farmers hailing from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting Delhi borders since November last year, seeking a complete revocation of Bharatiya Janata Party government's three farm laws.
The relationship between the farmers and administration was strained further in August this year, after a top official in Karnal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, was captured giving directions for brutal action against the protestors. Sinha was heard saying “sar phod dena” (break their heads) to the police personnel.
Most recently, tensions erupted when eight people, including four farmers, were killed at Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly run over by Ashish Mista, Union Minister Ajay Misra's son.
The protesters even accused the BJP leader's convoy of crushing protesters with their vehicles, which allegedly left several others injured.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
