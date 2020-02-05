Farmer Lynched by Mob on Child-Lifting Rumours, Five Injured in MP
According to police reports, six farmers in Borlai village of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh were injured by a mob amid rumors that a gang of child-lifters is in the area, reports The Indian Express.
The farmers had been called to Khadkiya village with a promise to repay the money they had paid in advance for hiring labourers. They had to recover Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 2.5 lakh they had paid to the contractor.
When the farmers reached the village, a dispute ensued and there were pelted with stones. Rumors of a gang of child-lifters in the area started to spread when the farmers were returning back home towards Borlai, where their vehicles were stopped by a mob of 200 people.
While one of the occupants of the car managed to escape, the remaining six were assaulted by the mob. One vehicle was also torched by the mob.
Two farmers told local media channels that they informed the police before entering the village and were assured that there would be no trouble.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ordered a probe into the incident, saying strict action would be taken against the accused.
“The incident which took place in a mutual dispute in Manavar, Dhar, is very sad. Such incidents can not be tolerated as a shame of humanity. Instructions for investigation of the entire case to the administration. Instructions to take strict action against the culprits after investigation.”
BJP state president Rakesh Singh said the mob continued to attack the men even after the police reached the spot. He further added that law and order situation had deteriorated in Madhya Pradesh since the Congress party came to power.
