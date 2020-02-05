Farmer Lynched by Mob on Child-Lifting Rumours, Five Injured in MP

The farmers had been called to Khadkiya village with a promise to repay the money they had paid in advance for hiring labourers. They had to recover Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 2.5 lakh they had paid to the contractor.

When the farmers reached the village, a dispute ensued and there were pelted with stones. Rumors of a gang of child-lifters in the area started to spread when the farmers were returning back home towards Borlai, where their vehicles were stopped by a mob of 200 people.

While one of the occupants of the car managed to escape, the remaining six were assaulted by the mob. One vehicle was also torched by the mob.