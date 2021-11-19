Explained: How Will The Farm Laws be Repealed?

The Prime Minister and the Executive branch of government cannot repeal a law unilaterally, as a legislation gets its authority from being passed in Parliament, not because of the Prime Minister and Cabinet's seal of approval.

The method of doing this is through a Repealing Act, ie a legislation which repeals the law in question. Normally, the government will repeal and modify a whole bunch of laws together at a time, in the form of a Repealing and Amending Act.

The Modi government has passed a number of these Repealing and Amending Acts since coming to power to clear off old and archaic laws from the statute book. Many of the Finance Acts used for the budget each year also include repealing and amending provisions.