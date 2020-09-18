Farm Bills: Punjab Farmers Body Announces Rail Roko Agitation

The protests were triggered over three bills that were introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha earlier this week. The bills include, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

While the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed on 15 September, two others were passed by the Lok Sabha on 17 September.