Farm Bills: Amid Boycott, Opposition to Meet President at 5 PM

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday, 23 September, over the controversial farm bills cleared in the Parliament.

The meeting comes a day after Opposition parties boycotted the Parliament, over the passage of the Bill and the suspension of eight MPs for protesting against the same, reported NDTV.

Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament, Azad, on 22 September, said: