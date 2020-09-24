Farm Bills to Provide Freedom to Farmers: Agriculture Min Defends

The controversial farm Bills that were passed recently by the Parliament will reduce the distance between traders and farmers, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Tomar said that politicians and farmer leaders, who assume that they are experts actually have no expertise – taking a swipe at the protests over the contentious Bills.

He added that welfare of farmers couldn’t be realised without changing laws, and added that these Bills are revolutionary and bring “freedom” for farmers.