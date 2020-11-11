FAQ: What Are Green Crackers? Does It Really Reduce Pollution?

As we grapple with a pandemic caused by a predominantly respiratory infection, the menace of air pollution is knocking at our doors yet again. Concerns regarding deteriorating air during the winter months, coupled with the festive season, are being raised heavily by healthcare experts and policymakers.

In the run-up to Diwali, the plea is to refrain from bursting crackers and avoid any further damage to the air and the environment. ‘Green crackers’ are often suggested as a way out – to celebrate Diwali while minimising this damage.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the complete ban on the sale of firecrackers and in doing so, had directed that only the sale and use of “safe and green” firecrackers was permitted.

But what are they and do they really work? Quint FIT answers.