'My Family Is Without an Income': French Journalist 'Forced' To Leave India

While speaking to The Quint, Farcis said that he was baffled by the "arbitrariness" of the authorities, who purportedly did not provide any reason as to why they suddenly refused to renew his work permit after a long journalistic stint in the country.

"I immediately sent them a reply asking why they had denied my application, but I didn't get a response. I then filed for a review through my lawyer, asking for an explanation and also requesting them to reconsider my case. I didn't get a response to that either," he said.

Farcis, who came to India in 2011 and holds an OCI status, says that he had obtained all the necessary visas and accreditation to work as a journalist in the country. He also said that he never worked in restricted or protected areas without a permit, and always respected the regulations imposed on foreign journalists in India.

He has now applied for a new permit and is waiting for a response from the authorities.

While the French journalist refused to speculate about what might be the reason behind the MHA's decision, saying that he didn't want to "assume" or "accuse" them of anything, he said that there have been a few "unpleasant" instances with the authorities.