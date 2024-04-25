'No Job Offer': Australian Journalist Denies Claims She Left India by Choice

Shortly after Avani Dias – the South Asia Bureau Chief for Australian broadcasting firm ABC News – took to social media to say that she had to leave India after the government denied her a visa extension, several media reports, quoting government sources, stated that the claim made by her was false.
Dias' claim: On 23 April, the Australian journalist had taken to X to say, "Last week, I had to leave India abruptly. The Modi Government told me my visa extension would be denied, saying my reporting 'crossed a line'."
Shortly after the tweet went viral, media reports quoted government sources as saying that Dias, who had been stationed in India since 2022, decided to leave for "personal reasons" and that she had to meet the deadline for another job offer in Australia.
'No Job Offer'
Dias, however, slammed the reports as being "fundamentally incorrect".
"I did not have another timeline on any other job offer in Australia. I am still continuing my job as South Asia Bureau Chief from Sydney," she said while speaking to The Quint.
Dias claims that she had to leave India after being informed that the government was effectively disallowing her from covering the Lok Sabha elections.
"I was told specifically by the MEA [Ministry of External Affairs] that I would not get my visa extension because my reporting 'crossed a line'."Avani Dias to The Quint
The Centre's purported refusal to grant her a visa extension came days after it blocked her documentary on the killing of Canadian Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on YouTube last month. To film the documentary, titled 'Sikhs, Murder and Spies', the ABC crew had visited Nijjar's ancestral home in Punjab in January this year and also purportedly met representatives of a pro-Khalistan group in the state.
Dias alleged that Indian authorities "intimidated" and "pressured" the ABC crew in Punjab while they were covering the story. She also said that the Border Security Force "blocked" the crew from filming a public event near the Wagah border.
The foreign journalist stated that she had received a phone call from the MEA on 27 March informing her that she would not get a visa extension after visiting Nijjar's family home and meeting representatives of a Sikh separatist group.
She claimed that the MEA official told her that her story on Khalistan was "beyond extreme" and that by making the documentary she had violated foreign journalist visa rules.
"We immediately notified the Australian Government, and the Foreign Minister’s office started lobbying the Indian government to approve my routine extension," she said.
Dias also claimed that a Spotify podcast she has been hosting, titled 'Looking for Modi' – which explored the state of Indian democracy and the Centre's alleged attempts at muzzling dissenting voices – was also not favourably looked upon by the government.
On 16 April, Dias said, the ABC were informed by the Press Information Bureau that there was "no chance" her election accreditation would be approved for the upcoming general elections due to an order from the MEA.
However, two days later she received a two-month visa extension – by which time she had already packed up her house and was due to fly out in less than 24 hours.
"I decided that after being blocked from election accreditation and facing roadblocks to get into public BJP events, it would be too difficult to do my job if I stayed," Dias added.
'Dias Was Given Visa Extension Despite Rule Violation': Reports
While the MEA has not publicly reacted to Dias' claims, media reports quoted anonymous government officials as saying that even though Dias violated visa rules, she was informed that her visa would be extended so that she could cover the Lok Sabha elections.
"Dias’ previous visa was valid till 20 April, and she paid the visa fee on 18 April. Her visa was extended till the end of June the same day," India Today reported, quoting sources.
“At the time of her departure, she held a valid visa and her extension of visa stood approved. Her point about not being permitted to cover elections is also factually incorrect,” the report further stated, adding that Dias "chose to leave India" on 20 April.
Similarly, sources told The Financial Express that Dias and her crew had filmed the documentary in Punjab without taking permission from appropriate authorities.
Meanwhile, a group of foreign journalists in India wrote an open letter condemning the "treatment" of Dias by Indian authorities.
"Though she (Dias) was granted a two-month visa extension the day before her departure, it was made clear to her that she would not receive accreditation to cover the election," the letter, signed by 30 foreign journalists in India, stated.
The letter also alleged that foreign journalists in India have been grappling with increased restrictions on visas and journalist permits.
"The circumstances for Ms Dias' departure are further cause for concern. We call on the Indian government to facilitate the vital work of a free press in line with India's democratic traditions," it said.
