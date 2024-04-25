'No Job Offer': Australian Journalist Denies Claims She Left India by Choice

"We immediately notified the Australian Government, and the Foreign Minister’s office started lobbying the Indian government to approve my routine extension," she said.

Dias also claimed that a Spotify podcast she has been hosting, titled 'Looking for Modi' – which explored the state of Indian democracy and the Centre's alleged attempts at muzzling dissenting voices – was also not favourably looked upon by the government.

On 16 April, Dias said, the ABC were informed by the Press Information Bureau that there was "no chance" her election accreditation would be approved for the upcoming general elections due to an order from the MEA.

However, two days later she received a two-month visa extension – by which time she had already packed up her house and was due to fly out in less than 24 hours.